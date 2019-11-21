SALISBURY - John Philip Hauswald, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Lakeside Assisted Living. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Carl Conrad Hauswald Sr. and Margaret Virginia Zimmer Hauswald.
A U.S. Army World War II veteran, he served as a Second Lieutenant and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a former President of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Jerry Lewis Telethon for the state of Maryland, and the Vermont Savings and Loan Association. He retired in 1989 as President of Hauswald Bakery in Baltimore after 34 years.
He is survived by six children, Carol Wright of Hebron, Linda Weston of Marriottsville, Md., Mark Hauswald of Northeast, Md., Paul Hauswald of Glenarm, Md., Carl Hauswald of Hanover, Pa., and John Hauswald of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Myrtle Walker of Parkville, Md.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Romaine Hauswald; and his second wife, Elsa Hauswald.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
