SALISBURY - John Robert Peters Jr. died Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of John Robert Peters Sr. and Sheryl Joanne Guyer Peters.
A member of Crossroads Church of God, Salvation Army and Extreme Backyard Wrestling, he was the founder of Faithful Spiritual Warfare Internet Ministries. He attended Salisbury Christian School, Crusader Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy and graduated from Thomson High School in 2005. He worked at Arby's, prior to working in security at Dresser Industries.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his fiancée, Carrie-Lynn "Amber" Cantwell of Salisbury; and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death a daughter, Rachel Rebekah Peters; and his grandmother, the Rev. Minnie Guyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Crossroads Church of God in Fruitland, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 4, 2019