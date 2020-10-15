John R. Griffith Sr., 82

SEAFORD - John R. Griffith, Sr., of Seaford, formerly of Delmar, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home in Wilmington. Born in Richmond, he was a son of the late Martin Van Buren Griffith and Katharine Nuckols Griffith.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. He earned a captain's license, was a seagoing captain and was at the helm of the Woodland Ferry for a few years. His was a Certified Flight Instructor-Instrument and owned Laurel Air Inc. He attended Woodland United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Rebecca "Becky" Griffith; children, Gale L. Phillips of Salisbury, John R. Griffith Jr. of Seaford and Ron Frey of Australia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary L. Brierly; a brother, Charles R. Griffith; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda P. Griffith; a daughter, Cindy Dove; and brothers, Martin Van Buren Griffith Jr., George Griffith and Albert Griffith.

A visitation was held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment with military honors was at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.







