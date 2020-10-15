1/
John R. Griffith Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Griffith Sr., 82
SEAFORD - John R. Griffith, Sr., of Seaford, formerly of Delmar, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home in Wilmington. Born in Richmond, he was a son of the late Martin Van Buren Griffith and Katharine Nuckols Griffith.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. He earned a captain's license, was a seagoing captain and was at the helm of the Woodland Ferry for a few years. His was a Certified Flight Instructor-Instrument and owned Laurel Air Inc. He attended Woodland United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Rebecca "Becky" Griffith; children, Gale L. Phillips of Salisbury, John R. Griffith Jr. of Seaford and Ron Frey of Australia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary L. Brierly; a brother, Charles R. Griffith; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda P. Griffith; a daughter, Cindy Dove; and brothers, Martin Van Buren Griffith Jr., George Griffith and Albert Griffith.
A visitation was held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment with military honors was at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved