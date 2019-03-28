BERLIN - John R. "Dick" Niblett died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He grew up in Salisbury and was a basketball standout at Wicomico High School.

He attended Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, W.Va., on a basketball scholarship. After graduating, he immediately joined the U.S. Marines and spent 17 months in Okinawa, Japan.

He moved to Bloomfield, N.J., where he took a teaching job at North Junior High School, taught Physical Education and Health, and coached the varsity soccer team and basketball teams. He then moved to the Bloomfield High School, where he taught and coached the varsity basketball team. He retired in 1991 and moved to Ocean Pines.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Schaube Niblett; daughters, Kimberly Basko and Pamela Alstede; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Flora M. Newton and John Sidney Niblett; a brother, Norman Niblett.

A gathering will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



