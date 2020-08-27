1/
John R. Revel
John R. Revel, 81
DELMAR - John Robert "Bob" Revel died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home in Delmar. Born in Gumboro, he was a son of the late Carl Edward Revel and Mahaley Revel Cash.
In his early days, he worked as a long-haul truck driver then later worked as a construction foreman.
He is survived by his children, Amy Hixon, Angie Meyer, Laurie Short, Amy Swiezy, Debbie Phillips, Jamie Kilburn, Rickie Sutton, Bruce Revel, Mike Phillips and David Phillips; 23 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth McDougal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Lutz Revel; and sons, John Robert Revel Jr. and Michael Alan Revel.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pittsville Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pittsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
