SALISBURY - John Henry Schafer III died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was born and raised in Carney, Md., where he lived for many years. He later moved to Wicomico County and lived on Rewastico Creek for 30 years. His worked as a heavy equipment mechanic, truck driver, welder, construction services, and also owned his own small engine repair company.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen M. Keller Schafer; his children, Gary L. Schafer, John C. Schafer, Robert A. Schafer, and Shanon Schafer; a sister, Margaret Helfrich; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 19, 2019