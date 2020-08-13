1/
John T. Williams
John T. Williams, 48
DELMAR - John Thomas Williams died at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of Earl "Bunky" Williams and the late Carolyn F. Williams.
He spent his career working as a correctional officer for Wicomico County, where he also spent time in the law library helping those within the correctional facility with their legal cases.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carrie A. Williams; a son, Micheal Earnest; and two grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Williams.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
