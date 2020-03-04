Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annapolis - John Thomas Adams, Jr. passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at home. He was born in Cambridge, Md. on Dec. 21, 1934, the son of the late John T Adams and Lelia N Adams.

Mr. Adams graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1952. He attended Salisbury State and the University of Maryland before enlisting in the

John possessed a remarkable memory. He enjoyed contacting friends and family on the anniversary of special events. Often, he would include a long-forgotten story relating to their relationship, bringing a smile to the person receiving the call. He enjoyed sharing his pleasant memories about growing up, his dog Pal, adventures with life-long friend Doug Robbins. He loved the water and sailing the Chesapeake Bay. John was committed to honoring his father's craftsmanship by preserving the fleet of model bay boats he had built and restored. Prior to his death in 1966, John, Sr. worked for many years to restore the oldest known log canoe, the Glide. It was John's dream to sail the Glide again and he fulfilled that dream last fall.

He is survived by sisters, Karen Talbott (John) of Ocean Pines, Kathryn Shapiro (Ron) of Sparks; several nieces, nephews, cousins and an Uncle, Edmund A. Nelson of Towson. John was blessed to have had several special people who cared for him during his illness, in particular long-time friend Gloria Delrahim, Christina Muir and her mother Ann Mayo Graf with whom he recently lived, in addition to friends and care-givers Mirta McKiney and Jonathan Stone.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 501 Race Street Cambridge, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum 213 N. Talbot Street St. Michaels, MD 21663 for restoration of the log canoe Glide.





