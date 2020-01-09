John W. Atkinson

LEWES - John William Atkinson died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Bayshore, N.Y., he was the son of Geraldine Weidtman Atkinson of Mardela Springs and the late John Joseph "Jack" Atkinson.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Glowitz Atkinson; two sisters, Theresa Abrams of Mardela Springs and Carolyn Stewart of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; a brother, William Atkinson of Fruitland; 26 nieces and nephews; and 27 great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher J. Atkinson.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
