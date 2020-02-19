Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Dickerson. View Sign Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616 Send Flowers Obituary

Church Creek, Md. - John W. Dickerson passed away peacefully, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton.

Born in Cambridge, Md. on Dec. 26, 1951, he was the son of the late Katherine P. Dickerson and James Dickerson.

He later moved with the family to Kentucky and then back to the Eastern Shore. He attended the schools in Cambridge and after graduating he joined the U.S. Army.

John was a very kind and compassionate person whose life revolved around his grandchildren Jazlyn, Gavin and Barley. There wasn't anything in this world that he wouldn't do for them. He had a love for fishing, boating and hunting. This love kept him busy year around with one of his buddies Alvin Warfield. Anyone who knew John knew his love for conversation and it didn't matter with whom, when or where. You could find John spring, summer and fall at the softball, baseball and soccer fields routing on not only his grandchildren but all the kids on the field. His youngest grandchild Barley would keep him busy at the concession stand. He always looked forward to and enjoyed spending lots of time in the summer, traveling to Kentucky with his sister and nephews.

John will be greatly missed by his two daughters, Carol and Brittney Dickerson. His grandchildren, Jazlyn and Gavin Sapulos and Barley Webster find comfort in knowing their PopPop is "dancing down the streets of gold" with their Gram who they miss so much. His sister, Pam Burgan will miss his kind spirit and hours of conversation on the phone. He will also be greatly missed by: Debbie and Alvin Warfield, David and Martina Burgan (Johnny, Cooper and Jacob), Kim Palamaras (Mike, Rebekah, Aaron), Greg Warfield (Bonnie, Drew, Zach and Zoey), Katie Warfield (Quet, Emma, Ellie and Eli), Leslie Schwab (Audrey, Sophia, Hudson and Sammy), Timmy Schwab (Anna, Lauren, Atlee, Fuller, Angie and Jenny Myers), Desty and Kirk White( Ricky, Leah and Brian Dukes), Jason Dickerson (Angela and Victoria).

Preceding him in death besides his parents was his wonderful wife, Dana; brothers, James E. Dickerson and Steven M. Dickerson; and nephew, Keith Schwab.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. Cambridge beginning 2 p.m. with Pastor George Wheatley officiating. A visitation with family will be held an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High St., Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral cost.

