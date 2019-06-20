John W. Greene Jr.

Guest Book
  • "My condolences and prayers to your family and you Miss..."
  • "Miss Sally, My deepest sympathy and prayers for you at this..."
    - Melody Knupp
  • "My condolences to your family for the passing of your loved..."
  • "Please accept our condolences on the loss of your loved..."
  • "My sincere condolences to family and friends on the passing..."
    - UJ
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRUITLAND - John "Jack" W. Greene Jr. died at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were Sally D. Greene and the late John W. Greene Sr.
A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, he worked for many years in retail. He was a member of the Redman Lodge in Fruitland.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Richard J. Greene; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Coast Guard
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon