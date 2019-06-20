FRUITLAND - John "Jack" W. Greene Jr. died at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were Sally D. Greene and the late John W. Greene Sr.
A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, he worked for many years in retail. He was a member of the Redman Lodge in Fruitland.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Richard J. Greene; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 20, 2019