SALISBURY - John Edward Whittington Jr. died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late John Edward "Ed" Whittington Sr. and Frances Irene Fisher Whittington.
He attended Salisbury University and was a former member of the Moose Lodge. He owned and operated Whittington Trucking Co. for more than 35 years.
He is survived by his brother, Lloyd Allen Davis of Salisbury; several cousins; and his close friend, Joyce Adshead of Salisbury.
A funeral service was held Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at the Powellville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019