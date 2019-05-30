John Whittington Jr.

Guest Book
  • "so sorry for your loss, mr whittington was a great man i..."
    - shallie sudler
  • "I am so sad to hear of your passing. My deepest..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of John..."
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - John Edward Whittington Jr. died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late John Edward "Ed" Whittington Sr. and Frances Irene Fisher Whittington.
He attended Salisbury University and was a former member of the Moose Lodge. He owned and operated Whittington Trucking Co. for more than 35 years.
He is survived by his brother, Lloyd Allen Davis of Salisbury; several cousins; and his close friend, Joyce Adshead of Salisbury.
A funeral service was held Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at the Powellville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon