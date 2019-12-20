CRISFIELD - John William Laird, Jr. died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Aurora Senior Living of Manokin in Princess Anne.
Born in Crisfield on June 28, 1926, he was a son of the late John William and Madeline Ward Laird. His beloved wife of 46 years, Ada Lewis Laird, preceded him in death on April 9, 2007.
He was a graduate of Crisfield High School and was a meat cutter for over 50 years.
A US Navy veteran of World War II, he had service in the North Atlantic, Scotland and Russia, and received a medal from Russia in 1993 for his participation in the war against Germany.
He was a member of the Crisfield Church of God, former VFW Post #8274, and Stanley Cochrane Post #16 American Legion. He was also a licensed pilot for many years. He loved flying, fishing, and motorcycle riding with his friend, the late Kenny Evans. He loved to kid and carry on with friends.
He is survived by his sons, John W. Laird, III of Salisbury and Lloyd James Laird of Annapolis; a grandson, John Bay Laird; and his special neighbors and friends, The Lloyd's and the Nelson's of Crisfield.
A funeral service officiated by The Rev. Harvey Tyler was Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing was one hour prior. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 20, 2019