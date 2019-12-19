Johnny E. Layton (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Johnny was a..."
  • "He was a rootin' tootin' partner."
    - Dak Deluca
  • "Johnny will be missed. He was a good neighbor to all his..."
    - Dot McCoy
  •  
    - Ann Jones
  • "Linda, I am so very sorry to hear of Johnny's passing over...."
    - Elva Layfield
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
407 Gordy Rd,
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Johnny E. Layton died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late James Edward Layton Sr. and Gladys Olive Layton.
A musician, he was involved with numerous bands and music groups. He was a business owner of J & L Petroleum Services Inc. in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; a son, John Michael; two granddaughters; siblings, Jimmy and Judy; a stepbrother, Billy Clarke; and a stepsister, Jeanette Dunston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Edward Layton Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon