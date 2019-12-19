SALISBURY - Johnny E. Layton died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late James Edward Layton Sr. and Gladys Olive Layton.

A musician, he was involved with numerous bands and music groups. He was a business owner of J & L Petroleum Services Inc. in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; a son, John Michael; two granddaughters; siblings, Jimmy and Judy; a stepbrother, Billy Clarke; and a stepsister, Jeanette Dunston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Edward Layton Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



