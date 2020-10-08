1/
Johnny L. Wooters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny L. Wooters, 72
SALISBURY - Johnny Lee Wooters, of Greenwood, and formerly of Salisbury, died at his home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was a son of the late Harry and Jeanette Hammond.
He was a member of the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, and was a past Chief. He worked for Delmarva Power for 30 years.
He is survived by his sons, Johnny Lee Wooters Jr. and Josh Phan; two grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Hammond; three sisters, Barbra Horner, Bonny Arendall and Janet Truitt; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Phan Wooters; and a brother, Robert Hammond. Inurnment will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved