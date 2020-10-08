Johnny L. Wooters, 72

SALISBURY - Johnny Lee Wooters, of Greenwood, and formerly of Salisbury, died at his home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was a son of the late Harry and Jeanette Hammond.

He was a member of the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, and was a past Chief. He worked for Delmarva Power for 30 years.

He is survived by his sons, Johnny Lee Wooters Jr. and Josh Phan; two grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Hammond; three sisters, Barbra Horner, Bonny Arendall and Janet Truitt; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Phan Wooters; and a brother, Robert Hammond. Inurnment will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.







