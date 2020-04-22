Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon M. Masaracchia. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Jon M. Masaracchia begrudgingly left this earth Sunday, April 12th, 2020, with his beloved wife and loving family by his side. Jon was born in Germany on Jan. 18, 1980, to John Masaracchia and Margie Elliott.

Jon had been a long-time employee of Composite Yacht in Trappe up until his health started to fail -- a job he greatly enjoyed with a crew that were more like family than co-workers.

On June 8, 2008, Jon married the love of his life, the former Melissa Wright. Together they raised one son and a couple rescue Pit Bulls in Cambridge, where Jon enjoyed working on his many trucks and cars. A passion he would later share with his son, Samuel. Being a father and raising Samuel to be the upstanding young man he is today was something Jon prided himself on. He treasured their time together. It was the bond that he, Melissa and Samuel shared that kept Jon fighting for as long as he did.

Jon was known for his tenacious spirit, a quality that never wavered upon diagnosis and throughout treatment. He once told a friend, "Eventually cancer will win, but I can tell you what -- it's going to have to earn every bit of it from me. I will fight until my last breath." And that's just what he did.

In addition to his parents, Jon is survived by his wife, Melissa Masaracchia of Cambridge; a son, Samuel Masaracchia of Cambridge; maternal grandmother, Kay Elliott of Cambridge; a brother, Eric Masaracchia and wife Hannah of Trappe; two sisters, Candace Tobin and husband Clay of Cambridge and Candace Aimee Straub of Pennsylvania; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leonard Elliott.

A celebration of Jon's life will be held at a later time with family and friends. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





