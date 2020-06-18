SALISBURY - Jonathan A. "Jon" Dunn died at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Michael Dunn and Karen Kim Dunn.

A graduate of James M. Bennett High School, he worked as the greenhouse manager at Johnson's Seed & Feed. He was a Certified Master Gardener.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Annie Boyer; a brother, Michael H. Dunn; a sister, Sarah Randrup; grandparents, Granville and Mary Ann Eskridge; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Erica Wolff; and nephew, Ryker Randrup.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store