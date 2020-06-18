Jonathan A. Dunn
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALISBURY - Jonathan A. "Jon" Dunn died at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Michael Dunn and Karen Kim Dunn.
A graduate of James M. Bennett High School, he worked as the greenhouse manager at Johnson's Seed & Feed. He was a Certified Master Gardener.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Annie Boyer; a brother, Michael H. Dunn; a sister, Sarah Randrup; grandparents, Granville and Mary Ann Eskridge; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Erica Wolff; and nephew, Ryker Randrup.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 17, 2020
I was deeply saddened to get the news of Jonathans passing and my sympathy, thoughts, and prayers go out to Kim, Mike and all the family.
Diane LeCates Brubaker
Friend
June 17, 2020
I am in shock. Just saw him at Johnson's and I loved his humor and happy face-was supposed to bring him seeds...he lives on in my yard and plants and I will think of him often when I see them. God Bless You.
Laurie Jones
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved