Joseph A. Avril
SALISBURY â€" Joseph Antoine Avril died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Haiti, his parents were the late Sergo Avril and Jean Avril.
He is survived by his children, Guvens Avril, Marie Anne Louis, Guyrlene Avril Despeignes, Rachelle Avril, Astride Avril, Murielle Avril, Daphnee Avril and Mackenley Avril; eight grandchildren; and his siblings, Dieudonne Petit Homme, Violette Avril, Brigitte Avril, Jacqueline Petit Homme and Helene Petit Homme.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theramene Avril; and brothers, Sergo Avril and Jean Avril.
A private service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
