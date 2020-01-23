TYASKIN - Joseph "Joey" Allen Muir Jr. died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Annapolis, he was the son of the late Joseph Allen Muir Sr. and Nancy Muir.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1986-1990 and then lived in Germany for the next ten years. He returned to Gambrills, Md., to work in communications, until he retired in 2015. He then moved to Tyaskin, where he was a member of the West Side Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Petra Muir; three children, Kevin Muir, Jessica Muir and Ben Muir; two grandchildren; sisters, Pam Donahue and Nancy White; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A service was held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the West Side Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



