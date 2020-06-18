Joseph M. Henshall
SALISBURY - Joseph M. Henshall died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in North Oxford, Mass., he was the son of the late Mildred Mckenna Henshall and Issac F. Henshall.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 and became an officer after working his way through the enlisted ranks, retiring in 1970. After retiring from the Navy, he began work with Grumman Aircraft, becoming program director for the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet. He and his wife moved to Salisbury's Mallard Landing in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Debi McKenna-Burns and Joan Henshall; a brother, Jim Henshall; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" Henshall.
A memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
