Joseph P. Boyko, 69

SALISBURY - Joseph Paul Boyko died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katie Boyko.

He was employed by Chesapeake Ship Building for several years.

He is survived by his sister, Jo Lee Hall; and several nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Ellis; and brother, Jerry Boyko.

No formal ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store