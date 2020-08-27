1/
Joseph P. Boyko
Joseph P. Boyko, 69
SALISBURY - Joseph Paul Boyko died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katie Boyko.
He was employed by Chesapeake Ship Building for several years.
He is survived by his sister, Jo Lee Hall; and several nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Ellis; and brother, Jerry Boyko.
No formal ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
August 24, 2020
He was a great man. Would help anyone. This devastated me. Part of my heart will be with him. I love you Joe
Sally Adams
Friend
August 23, 2020
Jo Lee, I am so sorry to hear of Joe Paul’s passing. I will miss him a lot even though we hadn’t seen each other in years. He was a good person who always had a hug and a smile when we met. He will be in my heart always.
Rene Niblett
Friend
August 22, 2020
Jo Lee, I am so sad to hear this. You've suffered a lot of losses. I'm praying & holding you all in my heart.
Kathy Zieger
Friend
