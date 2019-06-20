SALISBURY - Joseph S. "Joe" Duchinski died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Med Star Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Born in West Conshohocken, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph and Sarah Duchinski.
He managed NAPA Auto parts for 18 years and was a PBE Specialist with NAPA. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he was a member of the American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury and the Crossroad Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Raphia Duchinski; four children, Richard Allen, Holly Theresa, Vincent Paul and Victoria Elizabeth; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald "Jerry"; sisters, Patricia and Maryanne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, John and Leon; and a sister, Louise.
A funeral service was held Monday, June 17, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 20, 2019