SALISBURY - Joseph Shane Hill died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of Wyatt and Lisa Hill of Salisbury.

He was a 2013 graduate of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a special love for his motorcycle brother and sisters. He had a career driving a tractor-trailer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Ryan Hill; daughters, Chloe and Maci Hill; a brother, Robby Hill; a sister, Stacey White; several nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Mardela Memorial Cemetery in Mardela Springs. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



