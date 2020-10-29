Joseph T.

Middleton, Jr., 66

SALISBURY - Joseph Thomas "Tom" Middleton, Jr., 66, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Joseph Thomas Middleton Sr. and Nancy Duffy Middleton.

He worked at AT&T for 23 years in New York, New Jersey and Florida, until retiring and returning to Salisbury in 2005. He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Bethesda Methodist Men.

He is survived by his brother, Mark D. Middleton; and his nephews, Alex Joseph Middleton and William Thomas Middleton.

Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







