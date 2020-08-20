1/
Joseph W. Humphrey
Joseph W.
Humphrey, 65
SALISBURY - Joseph Wayne Humphrey died at home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William David Humphrey and Mildred Joyce Shackelford Humphrey.
A long-distance truck driver with Perdue Farms for more than 22 years, he was a member of the "Million Mile Club," having driven 1.7 million miles accident free.
He is survived by two stepsons, Arnold Bobby Hooks Jr. and Billy Allen Hooks, both of Salisbury; and three grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Shobe Hooks Humphrey.
All services will be private. Interment will take be in the First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
August 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Steve Shoulars
Family
