SALISBURY - Joy Fay Tyler died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Mildred Virginia Helsby.

She worked on the salesfloor at Hess Apparel, was employed at Dresser-Wayne, and later at the M.C. Horsey Co. in Salisbury. She also worked in the Instructional Resources, Nursing and Admissions Department at Salisbury University. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her children, Greg C. Tyler and Gary S. Tyler of Salisbury; and a nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Calvin Tyler; a sister, Dolores Nelson and a brother, Harry E. Helsby Jr.

A private service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



