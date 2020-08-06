1/
Joyce A. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce A. Taylor, 57
SALISBURY - Joyce Anne Conner Taylor died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Springfield, Mass., she was a daughter of Ernie and Jackie Conner.
She was a teacher for 27 years, most recently at Northwestern Elementary School as a Reading Intervention Specialist.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tom Taylor; two children, Thomas Taylor and Rachel Taylor; her siblings, Mike Conner, Jacyne Fransisco, Mark Conner, Marjorie Guldan and Jim Conner; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 1, 2020
Her smile could shine light into the darkest corners. Her kindness, & loving nature will be greatly missed. But I, for one, am so glad I got to share in it while she was here!
Kristy Marvel
Friend
July 31, 2020
Ms. Taylor was my reading teacher in Delmar Elementary in I believe 95-96. She made a great impact on me she was so sweet, patient and kind. I never forgot about her. My prayers are with her family
Lori Barr
Student
July 28, 2020
A wonderful person, she will be greatly missed. Always brought a coffee to me when she came to my office. I am blessed to have known her and honored to call her a friend. Deepest sympathies and prayers to Tom and the family.
Dean Pusey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved