Joyce A. Taylor, 57

SALISBURY - Joyce Anne Conner Taylor died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Springfield, Mass., she was a daughter of Ernie and Jackie Conner.

She was a teacher for 27 years, most recently at Northwestern Elementary School as a Reading Intervention Specialist.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tom Taylor; two children, Thomas Taylor and Rachel Taylor; her siblings, Mike Conner, Jacyne Fransisco, Mark Conner, Marjorie Guldan and Jim Conner; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







