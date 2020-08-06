Joyce A. Taylor, 57
SALISBURY - Joyce Anne Conner Taylor died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Springfield, Mass., she was a daughter of Ernie and Jackie Conner.
She was a teacher for 27 years, most recently at Northwestern Elementary School as a Reading Intervention Specialist.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tom Taylor; two children, Thomas Taylor and Rachel Taylor; her siblings, Mike Conner, Jacyne Fransisco, Mark Conner, Marjorie Guldan and Jim Conner; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.