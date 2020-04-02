SALISBURY - Joyce Ann Barnes died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Norris George Barnes Sr. and Filomena Rana Barnes. She was a resident of Dove Pointe and enjoyed going to church with her family.
She is survived by a brother, Norris G. Barnes; two nephews, Jonathan Barnes of Greenbush, Va., and Jason Barnes of Beverly Hills, Calif., and several cousins and aunts.
A private graveside service was held at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020