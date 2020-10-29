1/
Joyce Ann Bryant
1965 - 2020
Joyce Ann Bryant, 55
PITTSVILLE - Joyce Ann Bryant died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home in Pittsville. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Costin and Barbara Brickner.
She is survived by her children, Jonathon Bryant of Salisbury, Jessica Lewis of New Church, Erin Harris of Salisbury and Kelly Harris of Newport News, Va.; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her sisters, Cindy McCully and Cathy Ehrisman; and a brother, Charles Costin Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, John R. Bryant.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at SonRise Church in Berlin. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
SonRise Church
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences

October 28, 2020
I live on the same block as Joyce. She reached out to me and in 2 years no one else have. I miss seeing her.She was always nice to me.
Diane Bolinski
Neighbor
October 25, 2020
My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I will never recover from your death. We were best friends for 45 years and I miss you terribly. Life will never be the same again. Condolences to her daughters, sister, everyone in her family and all her friends. I love and miss you xoxoox
Donna Murphy
Friend
October 21, 2020
Rip Joyce! Sending my deepest condolences to your family.
Lockie Twombly
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
My heart is breaking for you all! Stay strong for one another. May you all find comfort in knowing she is with Jon and they are both with God. They will always be watching over you all!
Dee Edgren
Friend
October 21, 2020
I’m so very sorry to hear of Joyce’s passing . She was always a joy to be around and touched many peoples life’s . She will be missed deeply by those who knew her . Sending love and prayers to her family and friends .
Barbara Smitz
Friend
October 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences
Pepper Baker
October 20, 2020
To a special cousin who finally came out of hiding- you will be missed. This passed year was a wonderful year of catching up and laughs. I know you and John are at peace and together again . Until we meet again, Love Dottie and Wayne
Dottie Nelson
Family
