Joyce Ann Bryant, 55

PITTSVILLE - Joyce Ann Bryant died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home in Pittsville. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Costin and Barbara Brickner.

She is survived by her children, Jonathon Bryant of Salisbury, Jessica Lewis of New Church, Erin Harris of Salisbury and Kelly Harris of Newport News, Va.; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her sisters, Cindy McCully and Cathy Ehrisman; and a brother, Charles Costin Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, John R. Bryant.

A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at SonRise Church in Berlin. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store