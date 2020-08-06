1/
Joyce Ann Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Lewis, 86
SALISBURY - Joyce Ann Lewis died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Louis W. Wells and Frances E. Jones Wells.
She retired after 30 years of service as a special education teacher for Wicomico County.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James E. Lewis Sr.; a son, James E. Lewis Jr. of Milford; a daughter, Debbie Mooney of Mardela Springs; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathy Robinson; a brother, Louis "Sonny" Wells; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Marshall Wells and Earl Wells.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved