Joyce Ann Lewis, 86

SALISBURY - Joyce Ann Lewis died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Louis W. Wells and Frances E. Jones Wells.

She retired after 30 years of service as a special education teacher for Wicomico County.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James E. Lewis Sr.; a son, James E. Lewis Jr. of Milford; a daughter, Debbie Mooney of Mardela Springs; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathy Robinson; a brother, Louis "Sonny" Wells; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Marshall Wells and Earl Wells.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







