SALISBURY - Joyce Ann Vance died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Wango, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin "Jason" Morris and Ruth Morris.
She worked for 23 years at Gant Shirt Factory and more recently at Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a day-care provider.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy Vance, Sr.; four children, Cheryl Rantz, Roy "Allen" Vance Jr., Robert Vance and Charles Vance; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Morris; two sisters, Frances Gross and Ruth E. Morris; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy E. Birch.
A funeral service was held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens.
