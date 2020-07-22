1/1
Joyce Jane Swift
1931 - 2020
Joyce Jane Swift, 89
FRUITLAND - Joyce Jane Swift died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.
Born in Crisfield on July 9, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Bennett and Mabel Landon Sterling. Her husband, Richard Swift, preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker, a devout Christian, and she loved her family.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Dixie Elliott and husband Michael of Eden; step-daughters, Catherine Harmon of St. Augustine, Florida, and Shirley McKenzie of Dauphin Island, Alabama; siblings, Shirley "Frances" Young of Melbourne, Florida and Carolyn Hinman of Frederick, Md.; brother-in-law, John Forbush and wife Norma of Salisbury; grandchildren, Colby Elliott and Michael Elliott and a great-grandchild, Ayden Elliott. She is also survived by grandchildren Thomas Whitelock, Bobby Whitelock, and Duffy McKenzie and their families, including Katelin Whitelock who provided such kind and loving care to her during her many medical appointments; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Sterling; and her siblings, Jesse Sterling, Linwood "Possum" Sterling, Bennett Wayne Sterling, Shirley Jones, Patsy Forbush, Ora Lee "Chuggie" Sterling, and Bobby Gene Sterling.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was held one hour prior. Rev. Bob Daniels officiated. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
