SALISBURY - Joyce L. Crosell died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James Crosell and Eunice Price Crosell.

Most recently, she was employed by McDonald's.

She is survived by three brothers, Mark Crosell, Brian Crosell and Bradford Crosell; a sister, Faye Morris; and several nephews and nieces.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Disposition will be private.





