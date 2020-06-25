Joyce L. Crosell
SALISBURY - Joyce L. Crosell died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James Crosell and Eunice Price Crosell.
Most recently, she was employed by McDonald's.
She is survived by three brothers, Mark Crosell, Brian Crosell and Bradford Crosell; a sister, Faye Morris; and several nephews and nieces.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Disposition will be private.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
I send my sincere condolences to the family. Rest easy Joyce.
Venus Wyche
Friend
