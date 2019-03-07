SALISBURY - Joyce Lee Mengel of Salisbury and formerly of Baltimore, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her residence. Born in Altoona, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. Purcell and Ella S. Purcell.

Prior to retiring, she was an administrative assistant at Stevenson University in Baltimore.

She is survived by three sons, Charles Mengel, Jim Mengel and Neil Mengel; two brothers, Paul Purcell and Pat Purcell; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces. Her husband, Jesse N. Mengel, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



