Joyce N. Elswick, 76

SALISBURY - Joyce Nesbitt Elswick died Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late George Clarence and Elizabeth Bailey Nesbitt.

She graduated from Delmar High School in 1962. She retired from Peninsula Regional Medical Center in 2017 after 49 years of service. She was a longtime member of Salisbury Baptist Temple, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Ladies of the Moose.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Elswick; a stepdaughter Robin Ness; two grandchildren; sisters, Carol Nesbitt and Ann Lecates; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Shrieves Sr.; her son, Robert Shrieves Jr.; a half-brother, George Nesbitt Jr.; and half-sisters, Doris King, Katherine Bowden and Lorene House.

She donated her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store