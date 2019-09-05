SALISBURY - Joyce O. Toner-Travers, of Salisbury and formerly of Newark, Del., died at Lakeside Assisted Living on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Alois Obermaier and Mary Rose Wolfe Obermaier, she was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After moving to Delaware, she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Delaware Technical & Community College. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Delaware in Human Services and received a master's degree in Education. She taught Social Sciences classes for many years both as an adjunct and full-time instructor. She retired after 27 years of service with the college.

She is survived by her husband, Major Travers; their four children, Kristin Snover of Newark, Del., Scott Toner of Salisbury, Stacey Travers of Phoenix, Ariz., and Trina Tuufuli of Goodyear, Ariz.; ten grandchildren; a sister Anita Lyles of Marietta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury.



