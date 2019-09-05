Joyce Toner-Travers

Guest Book
  • "Joyce and I were very good friends in High School...as most..."
    - Ruth Powers
  • - Ruth Powers
  • "My sincerest condolences to the Toner-Travers Families for..."
    - JKH/JW
  • "Major, I am so sad to know of Joyce's death. She was a..."
  • "Maj our condolences on your loss what a great person Joyce..."
    - P aul Pat Ferguson
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Joyce O. Toner-Travers, of Salisbury and formerly of Newark, Del., died at Lakeside Assisted Living on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Alois Obermaier and Mary Rose Wolfe Obermaier, she was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
After moving to Delaware, she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Delaware Technical & Community College. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Delaware in Human Services and received a master's degree in Education. She taught Social Sciences classes for many years both as an adjunct and full-time instructor. She retired after 27 years of service with the college.
She is survived by her husband, Major Travers; their four children, Kristin Snover of Newark, Del., Scott Toner of Salisbury, Stacey Travers of Phoenix, Ariz., and Trina Tuufuli of Goodyear, Ariz.; ten grandchildren; a sister Anita Lyles of Marietta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon