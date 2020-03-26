DELMAR - Joyce Willin died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. Born in West Virginia, she was a daughter of Hershel Edwards of Laurel and the late Helen Edwards.
She was employed by the Manor House in Seaford and Pizza King in Laurel for many years.
She is survived by her son, Curtis Rodenizer of Great Mills, Md.; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020