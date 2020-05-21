SALISBURY â€" Juanita Dykes Culver died Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Bessie Dykes.

She graduated from Mardela High in 1950 and attended Salisbury State Teacherâ€™s College. She worked at Shore Bootery, Jimmy Snow Accounting and the Cotton Patch. She was an active member of the Union United Methodist Church and had volunteered at the Junior Board, Coastal Hospice and Redmenâ€™s Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Merrill Gordy Culver; four children, Kathy Schmitt Roche, Philip Culver, Gail Culver Hall and Kenny Culver; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Davis.

A private memorial will be held this summer.





