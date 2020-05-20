CRISFIELD - Judith A. "Judy" Thomas, formerly of Rhodes Point, Smith Island, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born January 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Hudson and Ethelyn Evans. Her husband and love of her life of 45 years, Robert Lee "Bobby" Thomas, preceded her in death on December 21, 2007.
She was a stay at home Mom when her children were small, but later on she did home health care and helped her husband at the crab shanty. Wherever Bobby went she was there with him. Every evening you would see them in front of Gordon's drinking coffee. She loved spending time with her family and getting on FaceBook. She was a member of Somerset Free Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three children, Krista Laird and husband Scotty of Marion Station, and Bobby Thomas and Brian Thomas of Crisfield; three grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Jenna Laird, and Brittany Thomas; and two great-grandsons, Jase and Rhett Wilson.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Evans and Ronnie Evans.
A private graveside service and interment was held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sunnyridge Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Evans officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Somerset Free Methodist Church, c/o Becky Corbin, 26739 Old State Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Born January 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Hudson and Ethelyn Evans. Her husband and love of her life of 45 years, Robert Lee "Bobby" Thomas, preceded her in death on December 21, 2007.
She was a stay at home Mom when her children were small, but later on she did home health care and helped her husband at the crab shanty. Wherever Bobby went she was there with him. Every evening you would see them in front of Gordon's drinking coffee. She loved spending time with her family and getting on FaceBook. She was a member of Somerset Free Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three children, Krista Laird and husband Scotty of Marion Station, and Bobby Thomas and Brian Thomas of Crisfield; three grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Jenna Laird, and Brittany Thomas; and two great-grandsons, Jase and Rhett Wilson.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Evans and Ronnie Evans.
A private graveside service and interment was held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sunnyridge Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Evans officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Somerset Free Methodist Church, c/o Becky Corbin, 26739 Old State Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 20, 2020.