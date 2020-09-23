1/
Judith Elaine "Judy" Hoffman
{ "" }
Judith E. Hoffman, 77
FRUITLAND - Judith "Judy" Elaine Hoffman died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Miriam Cox Abbott Sr of Wenona.
She graduated from Deal Island High School and was a member of Siloam House of Fellowship. She retired after 28 years of service from University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she worked in the Admissions Department.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Wood of Denton, Tina Willey of Salisbury and Denise Abbott of Lathrop, Calif.; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Allen Abbott; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Abbott Jr.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at The Siloam House of Fellowship in Fruitland, where friends called from noon to 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home of Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 23, 2020.
