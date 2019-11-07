SALISBURY - Judith Marie Andrews died at her home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Washington, D.C., her parents were the late Charles N. Black III and Mary Jane Shellhorn Black.

She graduated from DuVal High School in Lanham, Md. At age 50, she went back to college to complete her Nursing degree and worked at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Most recently, she worked as a school nurse, first at Wicomico Middle School then at the Choices Academy. She was a member of the Salisbury Headquarters Ladies Auxiliary and the Fruitland Fire Department. She served as a Chief Election Judge in Wicomico County for many years.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Patrick Andrews, Kathryn Elizabeth Kellam and Shannon Leigh Trego; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles N. Black IV.

A funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Hebron Cemetery.



