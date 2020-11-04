Judy Faye
Schoffstall, 75
CRISFIELD - Judy Faye Schoffstall went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from her home.
Born on Smith Island January 6, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Ewell and Gladys Crockett Laird.
She was a caregiver for over 30 years and also worked previously for her nephew Michael Corbins seafood business and the Crisfield Cap Factory. She was a faithful member of Liberty Rock Church where she was the bookkeeper and always enjoyed hosting out of town guests and visiting Pastors. She loved cooking and feeding people, giving to families in need throughout the year and especially at Christmas which was her favorite holiday. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Woody Lee Schoffstall of Crisfield; four children, Jack McCready/Nadine of Newark, Md., Shirley McCready Russell/Richard Gallen of Orlando, Florida, Charles "Danny" McCready/Alyce of Crisfield, and Leigh Ann Schoffstall of Crisfield; brother, Charles Laird/Linda of Crisfield; aunt, Elsie Smith of Georgetown, Del.; cousin, Pastor Albert Crockett of Onancock, Va.; grandchildren, Jackie McCready, Erin Kellogg, Shaun Michael Thomas, Jessica Tilghman, Keith Russell, Jr., and Stephanie Hauf; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Leslie H. Corbin; and grandchildren, Christopher McCready and Danielle McCready.
Funeral services were Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Liberty Rock Church. Pastors Kevin Marsh, Nolan Ford, Dave Dunn, and LeBron Palmer officiated. A viewing was hour prior to the service. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Rock Church, P.O. Box 328, Crisfield, MD 21817; or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com