POCOMOKE CITY - Judy Tarr Howard a lifelong resident Pocomoke City, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mae Chapman Tarr.

Following graduation from Pocomoke High School in 1960, she started working for Duncan Bros. in Pocomoke City, before moving on to NASA Wallops. She served as the church secretary for Bethany-Salem United Methodist Church for more than 25 years and served as the organist at Bethany for 52 years. She was an active member of the Pocomoke Garden Club and the United Methodist Women at Bethany United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Tanya Fisher Lewis of Pocomoke City; one son, Jeffrey Dean Howard of Eden; one sister, Jacqueline Fowler of Salisbury; four grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Pamela Howard Massey of Berlin; one step son, Michael E. Howard of Pocomoke City; and two nieces. Her husband, Orland E. Howard Jr., died in September 2016. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin Glenn Fisher.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Pocomoke City. Interment was in Salem Methodist Cemetery in Pocomoke City. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.



