Julie Marie Logan
Julie Marie Logan, 82
SALISBURY - Julie Marie Logan died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of James Parsons and Eda Cropper Parsons.
A 1956 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, she obtained a Nursing degree in 1959 and worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years at the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
She is survived by her sister, Virginia Massey of Salisbury; children, Ann M. Logan of Salisbury and Brenda Brittingham of Delaware; a grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Logan.; and a daughter, Patricia Logan Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
