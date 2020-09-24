Julie Marie Logan, 82

SALISBURY - Julie Marie Logan died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of James Parsons and Eda Cropper Parsons.

A 1956 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, she obtained a Nursing degree in 1959 and worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years at the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia Massey of Salisbury; children, Ann M. Logan of Salisbury and Brenda Brittingham of Delaware; a grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Logan.; and a daughter, Patricia Logan Williams.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







