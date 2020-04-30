SALISBURY - June L. Drehmer died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joel Lewis and the late Florence Lewis.
She earned a master's degree in Music Education and was an accomplished teacher, pianist and organist.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Richard Earl Drehmer; four sons, Richard Earl Drehmer, Timothy Joel Drehmer, Robert Dale Drehmer and Daniel Stephen Drehmer; a daughter, Carrie Alice Bella; and numerous grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis James Drehmer.
Services were webcasted Friday, April 24, 2020, from Holloway Funeral Home. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 30, 2020