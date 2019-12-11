Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Riggin Wharton. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Viewing 1:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - June Riggin Wharton passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City.

Born in Crisfield on June 5, 1921, she was the daughter of the late William Riggin and Esther Persis Riggin. Her husband, Lenox Bramble "Spuggs" Wharton died Aug. 6, 2003.

A graduate of Crisfield High School, she was a seamstress at the former Crisfield Cap Factory, legal secretary for Wade Ward, Attorney at Law, and last was a bookkeeper at her late husbands business, the former Wharton Brothers Seafood.

She was a faithful member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church. She loved her family and made sure each family member received acknowledgment on their special day. She also enjoyed her busy social life! She loved getting her hair done on Wednesday's and traveling out and about with the "Golden Girls".

Surviving is her daughter, Barbara Ennis/John of Crisfield; a brother, Roy "Perry Como" Riggin of Crisfield; grandchildren, Kent Tawes/Amy of Raleigh, N.C., Andrew Tawes/Kathy of Buxton, N.C., Neil Tawes/Angela of Buxton, N.C., David Tawes/Tricia of Roper, N.C., Windi Jones of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Dana Somers/Ritchie of Queenstown, Md.; great-grandchildren, Carson Tawes, Emily Tawes, Drew Tawes, Landry Tawes, Kate Tawes, Libby Tawes, Conner Tawes, Jamie Tawes, Julia Tawes, Anna Tawes, Taylour Jones, Addi Grace Jones, Teagan Jones, Jaxx Jones, Ava Somers, and Caitlin Somers; nephew, William Roy Riggin/Kim and son Nathan of Salisbury; special great nephew and great niece, Mark Carey of Pocomoke, and Megan Miller of Pocomoke; two great-great-grandchildren; and several other nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pam Tawes who died in 2017.

Funeral services were Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield where a viewing was held one hour prior.

Officiating were her special friends, Jimmy Blizzard and Pastor Bill S. Wilson. Interment will be in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immanuel U. M. Church Memorial Fund, c/o Robert H. Bradshaw, Jr., 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817; or Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.

