MT. VERNON - Karen A. Linamen died at home here Friday, March 20, 2020.
A former Somerset County Public Schools teacher, instructional facilitator and principal she was a Maryland State Teacher of the Year finalist in 2003. She retired as a math teacher at Princess Anne Elementary School in 2017 after 28 years service and was most recently was teaching at the It Takes a Village after-school program in Crisfield.
The Pennsylvania native was born Aug. 24, 1959, daughter of the late Edward and Geraldine Lauritzen Synan. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Albert K. Linamen; daughter Lindsay Linamen and son Albert M. Linamen; brothers and sisters Edward Synan Jr., Mary Synan Pollick, Joseph Synan, Marie Roberta Synan Fallon, Patrick Synan, and her twin Kevin Synan; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Eileen Buettner, and brothers Michael, Martin and Ricky Synan.
Funeral services will be private. Donations may be sent in care of Hinman Funeral Home, 11673 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne, Md. 21853.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 1, 2020