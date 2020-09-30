1/1
Karen Faye Elliott
Karen Faye Elliott, 76
CRISFIELD - Karen Faye Elliott went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Crisfield July 26, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Alton "Ack" Adams and Ruby Mears Adams. Her husband, Robert James "Bobby" Elliott, Jr., preceded her in death September 12, 2002.
She was a homemaker. She had also worked in the sewing factory and as a cook in several local restaurants.
She attended Living Hope Ministries when she was able, and also was a member of the Silver Saints at the Crisfield First Baptist Church. While she was a resident at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home she was very active and loved participating in all activities, especially church services and concerts. She also loved to color.
She is survived by her children, Brian Elliott and Lisa Tyler(George); two sisters, Jo Ellen Shanks and Barbara Tawes; and her late husband's children, Nicki Wilson (Kevin), Joey Elliott (Martha), David Elliott, Bobby Elliott, III, and Debbie Dwyer (Joe). She is also survived by her late husband's grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald "Ack" Adams; brothers-in-law, Raymond Shanks and Benson Tawes; son, Ray Elliott; and a niece, Jodi Kae Cooper.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels were held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing was one hour prior. Interment followed in the VFW Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817; or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
