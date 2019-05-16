CHANCE - Karen L. Baker died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Johnstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Sebastian Kinsey.

She worked with the Moose Lodge, Paper People, Frederick Ford, and most recently Gardner Signs.

She is survived by two sons, Burton Kennedy Jr. of Delran, N.J., and Brian Kennedy of Blackwood, N.J.; a bonus-daughter, Wendy Maxwell of McGaheysville, Va.; two sisters, Kathy Slim and Kim Samero, both of North Carolina; two brothers, Tommy Kinsey and Todd Kinsey, both of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Baker Sr.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



