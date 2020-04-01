Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Marie Schulte Fisher. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 200 S Harrison Street Easton , MD 21601 (410)-822-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Easton - Karen Marie Schulte Fisher passed away on March 20, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia.

Ms. Fisher was born on Aug. 3, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo. to the late Orville John Schulte and Buelah Ida Salinger. As a child she traveled around often due to her father's work in the U.S. Air Force, but she eventually made her roots in Easton, Md. where she raised her two children. Karen attended Frostburg University and continued with her master's degree at Loyola University. After college, she was employed as a high school biology teacher in Prince Georges County, and as an elementary & middle school guidance counselor in the Dorchester County public schools until she retired. She continued to live in Easton enjoying being a grandmother to her four grandsons, Camden, Cole, CJ and Trey.

She had wonderful friends, all of whom helped tremendously over the past few months. She loved her condo at the beach, and her trips to Disney World. She cherished her children, her extended family, and watching her grandsons grow up.

She is survived by her two children, Darren Fisher (Tina) of Clarksville, Md. and Robyne Chaconas (Gus) of Wye Mills, Md.; her four grandchildren, Camden, Cole, CJ, and Trey; and a brother, Dennis John "DJ" Schulte. Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

